Terrorism: Court Shifts Trial Of Ansaru Commander To January

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday has adjourned the trial of Mahmud Usman, the detained commander of the Ansaru terrorist sect, to January 15, 2026.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the adjournment following a request by the defence counsel, B. I. Bakum, who told the court he needed more time to liaise with his clients and study the charges and proof of evidence lodged with the Department of State Services (DSS).

Bakum also prayed that the defendants be moved to a correctional facility to allow easier access for their lawyer, a request opposed by DSS counsel, David Kaswe, an Assistant Director in the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Kaswe argued that the trial should proceed as scheduled since witnesses were already in court and that protocol required the defence lawyer to formally seek permission from the DSS to see his clients.

Justice Nwite, emphasizing the need for a fair hearing, granted the adjournment but directed that the defence lawyer must always seek formal DSS approval for client visits and copy the prosecutor in future.

Usman, also known as Abu Bara’a, is facing a 32-count charge alongside his alleged deputy, Abubakar Abba, popularly called Mahmud Al-Nigeri or Isah Adam/Mallam Mamuda.

While Usman has pleaded guilty to Count 10, relating to economic crimes, he denied the remaining 31 counts. Abubakar Abba pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The DSS alleged that the defendants committed multiple crimes between 2015 and 2024, including bombing the Wawa Military Cantonment in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, receiving training in weapons handling, and fabricating Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

They were also accused of belonging to foreign terrorist groups, engaging in terrorism financing and kidnapping, and receiving training on war tactics from terrorist organizations in Mali and Sudan.

The defendants allegedly kidnapped a Customs officer and an Immigration officer, the latter reportedly killed in their custody, and collected ransom payments running into millions of naira from victims’ families.

Further allegations stated that the defendants engaged in unlawful mining of mineral resources, using the proceeds to procure arms, ammunition, and explosives, and concealed intelligence on planned terror attacks in various locations in Niger State.

Captured between May and July 2025 during intelligence-led operations, Usman and his co-defendant were described as senior figures in Ansaru, a breakaway faction of Boko Haram, and were believed to have masterminded several high-profile attacks and kidnappings across the country.

Following their denial of most charges, Justice Nwite ordered the defendants to remain in DSS custody pending trial.

The case has now been adjourned to January 15, 2026, for trial.