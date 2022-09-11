TERRORISM: DSS Intensifies Investigation On Mamu, Arrests Employee

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Department of State Service (DSS) has detained staff of Desert Herald Newspapers, Mubarak Tinja following an invite by the agency on Saturday.

The agency had contacted Tinja and invited him to the office. However, he was not released as of 9 pm on Saturday when a friend who had accompanied him returned.

The DSS had made at least two arrests since the detention of the Tukur Mamu last week Wednesday. The arrest is a sequel to the discovery of “incriminating materials” in his apartment.

The materials including military kits and foreign currencies were discovered after DSS invaded his apartment, carting away phones, laptops and documents.

Earlier on Saturday, his principal Ahmed Gumi had accused the DSS of detaining the publisher for more than 24 hours without charging him to Court.

Gumi noted that the agency’s intimidation of Mamu is also an art of terrorism, adding, “Arresting people unjustly is also terrorism; just like the terrorists do by going to somebody’s house to kidnap him”.

He noted, “It’s not about Tukur Mamu, you all know that whenever they arrest innocent people, I always talk, not to talk of someone that I know and I’m only advising the government to release him so that we can apologize to him to forget what happened.”

Recall that Mamu was arrested on Wednesday at the Kano International airport after he was interrogated in Cairo, Egypt by Interpol over his alleged affiliation with terrorists.

Mamu came to the limelight in May, after he commenced negotiation that aided the release of some of the passengers abducted on March 28, from an inbound Kaduna-Abuja train.