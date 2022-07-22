Terrorism: FG Moves To Ban Mining, Alleges Sector Providing Funds For Bandits

In an effort to clamp down on terrorism in the country, the Federal Government of Nigeria has disclosed that it would ban mining activities across the federation.

This is the resolution of the National Security Council meeting presided over by President Muhamnadu Buhari on Thursday.

The meeting deliberated on the issue and said such actions would eliminate sources of funds by terrorists and bandits in Nigeria.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, alongside his interior and police affairs counterparts, Rauf Aregbesola and Mohammed Dingyadi, said the government was focused on the logistics used by the terrorists.

While briefing State House correspondents after the meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Malami said

mining is among activities that provide terrorists with the money to fund their arms supply.

“The federal government is now looking at ways to inhibit their actions by blocking the sources already identified,” he said.

The minister explained that “The issues deliberated bothers on one: the logistics being used by the terrorists, Boko Haram, and bandits among others in the act of executing their unfortunate act of terrorism and terrorizing the country. It was extensively deliberated upon as to what needs to be done for the purpose of ensuring that their means of logistics are indeed adequately considered and necessary steps are taken in degrading their capacity to move around. So, discussions were carried out, deliberations made and sizeable resolutions in that direction were equally developed.

“The government would look into that possibility with particular regard to restriction on use and distribution of motorcycles which is the most conventional logistical means being deployed by terrorists.

“Again, issues of funding of the terrorism and the terrorism act were discussed and deliberated upon and considered. As you rightly know, recently the government under the leadership of President Buhari had indeed, passed, assented to certain bills inclusive of the money laundering, prevention and prohibition act among others. With the passage of that law, and assented to, the conventional means of terrorists funding and financing was substantially and drastically addressed and that led to forensic analysis of and identification of certain personalities that were in one way or the other connected with terrorism funding and financing.

“But then, new innovations were brought into it, into the terrorists funding and financing inclusive of the use of mineral resources- the mining for example among others. And indeed, ransom which conventionally has been taken by the terrorists and then the need arises to now look into those frontiers that are being considered by the terrorists for the purpose of addressing them accordingly.

“A resolution was equally developed on the need to address frontally, attack and ensure at the end of the day that other considerations being put in place by terrorists in terms of funding their activities are equally addressed.”