Terrorism: Trial Of Eze Ndigbo Who Threatened To Invite IPOB To Lagos Begins July

The trial of Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate, Frederick Nwajagu, who threatened to invite the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Lagos State, will begin in July.

Nwajagu on Tuesday, pleaded not guilty to nine-count charge preferred against him by the Lagos State government before Hon. Justice Y.A. Adesanya (Mrs.) of the state High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa (TBS) Square.

According to the state Ministry of Justice, the nine-count charge include: acts of terrorism; participation in terrorism meeting to support a proscribed entity; attempt to finance an act of terrorism; preparation to commit an act of terrorism; amongst others.

“On the 9th day of May, 2023, the Hon. Attorney-General of Lagos State represented, by Mr. Jonathan Ogunsanya (a Deputy Director in the State Ministry of Justice), arraigned Frederick Nkemdilim Nwajago (Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate, Lagos) on a nine-count Charge before Hon. Justice Y.A. Adesanya (Mrs.), in Suit No. LD/21505C/2023 – The State of Lagos Vs Frederick Nkemdilim Nwanjago.

“The Defendant was arraigned for the offences of attempting to do Acts of Terrorism under Section 403(2) of the Criminal law of Lagos State, 2015; Participation in Terrorism Meeting to Support a Proscribed Entity, Attempt to finance an Act of Terrorism, Preparation to Commit an Act of Terrorism under Sections 12(c), 18, 21, 29 & 12(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022, amongst others.

“The Defendant pleaded Not Guilty to all nine counts. The matter was adjourned to the 4th and 5th of July, 2023 for trial,” a statement by the Ministry of Justice said on Wednesday.

THE WHISTLER recalls that a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Sabo- Yaba, had last Wednesday, granted Nwajagu bail in the sum of N1 million with 4 sureties.

The 67-year-old was in April arrested for threatening to invite IPOB to Lagos to protect businesses and properties of Igbo people in the state.

In a 49-second video shared on Twitter by one Ayekooto @DeeOneAyekooto, the Igbo leader had posited that the move became necessary to prevent attacks on Igbo businesses in the state.

“IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them. We have to mobilize for that. We have to do that,” Nwajagu had said.

“We must have our own security so that they will stop attacking us at midnight, in the morning, and in the afternoon.

“When they discover that we have our own security, before they come, they will know that we have our own men there.”

“I am not saying a single word to be hidden. I am not hiding my words; let my words go viral.

“Igbo must get their rights and get standing in Lagos State.”