Terrorism: US Claims On Christian Targeting Based On Faulty Data, Says Minister

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has dismissed claims by some US officials that terrorists in Nigeria target only Christians.

Idris said the assertions are based on faulty data.

He stated this during an interview on CNN on Tuesday night.

According to him, Nigeria upholds religious freedom and remains committed to protecting the rights and safety of all citizens, regardless of their faith.

Advertisement

According to a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by his media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim, the minister described the claims as misleading and not reflective of the country’s complex security realities.

Idris explained that terrorists target both Christians and Muslims, citing attacks in the northern part of the country.

“Some of the claims made by some officials of the United States are based on faulty data and some assumptions that the victims of this violence are largely Christians. Yes!

“There are Christians being attacked, but these criminals do not just target one religion. They target Christians. They also target Muslims. We have seen that especially in the northern part of the country,” the minister.

He cautioned that promoting such narratives inadvertently aids the objectives of criminal elements seeking to incite religious conflict in Nigeria.

Idris stressed that Nigeria remains a highly tolerant nation where freedom of religion is guaranteed by the constitution, adding that characterising the attacks as targeting Christians alone could drive the country towards division.

Advertisement

“Characterising it as attacks on Christians will drive Nigeria towards division. The criminals want to portray the country as if there is a fight between Christians and Muslims.

“We have seen attacks on Christians. We have also seen attacks on Muslims.

“But it is also wrong to characterise Nigeria as a country that does not tolerate religious freedom, and it’s also wrong to say that everywhere is not safe in Nigeria. Nigeria is indeed a safe country,” he said.

He noted that the government has made significant progress in recent years, deploying resources to improve military hardware and investing in sectors like agriculture and social services to ensure stability.

Idris attributed recent changes in the nation’s service chiefs to efforts to strengthen the security architecture and ensure swift government responses to emerging threats.

His remarks came amid a surge of online content and commentary from some US political figures accusing the Federal Government of allowing or supporting targeted attacks against Christians, allegations government officials have repeatedly dismissed as false and misleading.