Terrorist Attack: Shettima Leads Condolence Visit To Kwara

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Saturday visited Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State to commiserate with victims of Tuesday’s terrorist attack on Nuku and Woro villages.

Shettima, who led a federal government delegation, assured residents that measures were being taken to restore peace and security in the affected communities.

At least 160 people were said to have been killed in the attack.

The VP disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has instructed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to mobilise all resources, in partnership with the Kwara State Emergency Management Agency, to provide succour and support to the distress communities.

“…we are here at the behest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to commiserates with you and the good people of Kaiama and Kwara State, by extension, over the tragedy that befell our communities of Woro and Nuku in the evening of Tuesday, February 3, 2026,” Shettima told Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, during the visit.

“That tragic killings had shocked Nigerians because the victims were peaceful members of the communities that were dedicated to building peaceful livelihood, while they practice their religion in the peaceful and harmonious manner that the injunctions of Islam has instructed.

“Please, accept our heartfelt condolences, on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. A battalion of the Nigerian Army had been deployed to Kaiama and all hands are on deck to ensure that peace and tranquility is restored to those communities,” he assured.

The VP did not disclose the measures being taken to restore peace in the area, observing, however, that “security issues are sensitive issues and we do not have to divulge most of the actions that are being taken by our security establishment.

“But I’m here fundamentally to commiserates with the government and people of Kwara and the people of Kaiama, in particular, over the tragic loss of lives and to reassure the good people of the state of harmony. Our prayers are with you, our empathy is with you,” the Vice President added.

Earlier, Chairman of the North East Governors Forum, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, extended the condolences and sympathy of the North East Governors to the people and government of Kwara State over the tragedy.

He said, “As Muslims, we believe in destiny and it is our sincere hope that, by God’s grace, this act will not happen again. Our prayers are with you and it is our sincere prayer that Almighty Allah will forgive those that have lost their lives and grant them Aljannah firdaus,” Governor Zulum prayed.

Responding, the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRazaq, applauded the swift response of the Federal Government to the incident, saying “as confirmed by the Local Government Chairman, troops are already on ground and the Operation Savannah Shield is in motion.

“As you can see, we were welcomed at the airport by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Second Division of the Nigerian Army. A DIG is on ground. We truly appreciate the response of the Federal Government, and representatives of NEMA have been on ground since the incident happened.”

The Governor called for continued prayers for better a situation and better security in Nigeria, just as he said, “One is short of words and what to say but we will continue to support our President, the Vice President and our leadership for God to guide them in the affairs of this nation.”

Also, the Chairman of Kaiama local government area, Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar Danladi, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for the immediate deployment of a military battalion in the area, and thanked the Governor of Kwara state for his leadership.

On his part, the Emir of Kaiama, HRH Alhaji Mu’azu Shehu Omar, also applauded President Tinubu for the prompt action taken after the massacre that in Kaiama.

“We really appreciate the effort of President Tinubu. Since the incident happened on Tuesday, he has shown concerned toward us. The security personnel and other relevant agencies are adequately deployed to arrest the situation,” the traditional ruler said.

Other dignitaries present during the visit include the Director-General of NEMA), Zubaida Umar; Sen. Ali Mohammed Ndume; Managing Director, Niger Delta Power Holding Company Ltd (NDPHC), Eng. Jennifer Adighije; former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, and members of Kwara State House of Assembly, among others.