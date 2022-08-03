Terrorist Attacks: FEC Approves N2.6bn To Fight Insecurity In Abuja

79 SHARES Share Tweet

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N2.6 billion for the purchase of operational vehicles and various security equipment to help security agencies fight insecurity in the federal capital.

The FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, who made this known at the end of the FEC meeting, said the approval involved two contracts totaling N 2,682,248,378.

Anthony Ogunleye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister, revealed this in a press statement.

The minister said the first contract which is for the procurement of 60 units of Ford Ranger 4×4 wheel drive vehicles with security communication accessories, including 3 years post sales service, was awarded to Messrs Coscharis Motors Ltd at the sum of N1,835,108,613.95k.

The second contract which is for the purchase of various security gadgets and accessories to support security agencies in the FCT was awarded to Messrs E&S Technology Ltd at the sum of N847,139,764.57.

The Minister was optimistic that the vehicles and gadgets would enhance efforts of the security agencies in curtailing security challenges in the federal capital.

THE WHISTLER reports that the award of the contracts followed the recent terrorist attacks recorded in the FCT, including the Kuje jailbreak during which over sixty terrorists and other inmates were freed.

That attack was followed by another attack in the Bwari Area Council during which the National Security Adviser, Babagana Mogonu, said “the terrorists decimated the brigade of guards.”

The FCT minister appealed to residents to continue to support the security agencies in the fight against crime and criminality in the nation’s capital.