Terrorist Burn Down Borno Military Base, Civilians Killed

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly killed a yet to be ascertained number of civilians and abducted many women in Ngoshe, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, during an attack on a military position in the area.

THE WHISTLER gathered that terrorists attacked the military base in the community before proceeding to kill and abduct civilians at exactly 1am on Wednesday morning.

The attackers, according to eyewitnesses, operated for hours using motorcycles and gun trucks.

Confirming the incident in an exclusive interview on Thursday, the Spokesperson of the Borno State Police Command, ASP Nahum Daso, said many residents are still missing.

He noted that preliminary reports indicated that many survivors of the attack were also abducted.

He said: “Suspected terrorist group attacked a military base in Gwoza around 1am on the 4th. The military were able to repel them.

Advertisement

“Although an unknown number of civilians yet to be ascertained were also affected and killed. Some are still missing and probably some were abducted and taken towards the Mandara Mountains.”

He, however, allayed fears that a chief Imam in the community was killed in the attack, saying the investigation is still ongoing.

“As of now, we have not finished getting the total number of those that were taken away, so if the Chief Imam is currently missing, we will verify and get back to you,” Daso said.

The PPRO confirmed that the community is currently calm, noting that the military has taken charge of the area.

“As of now, the community is calm. I am aware that the military has taken charge,” he added.

Advertisement

Efforts to contact the Spokesperson of Operation Hadin Kai, Lt. Col. Sanni Uba, proved abortive as calls put across to him went unanswered.

Meanwhile, locals who spoke to PUNCH confirmed that nine soldiers were killed in the attack, and many residents have fled the area.

A resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the insurgents overpowered the troops before proceeding to launch an assault on civilians.

The source said: “They attacked the base in large numbers. That gave them the advantage to overpower the soldiers stationed there and also made it easier for them to infiltrate the community and abduct many women.

“Many of our people ran to Pulka town to take refuge for fear of another attack,” the source added.

Residents also reported that the insurgents set fire to substantial parts of the town as they retreated.

Advertisement

“When they entered Ngoshe town, they first attacked the military base there and killed nine soldiers. They killed and abducted mostly women,” another source recounted.

They appealed for urgent security measures to curtail further attacks.