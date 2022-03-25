Terrorists Attack 6 Villages, Kill Scores of Residents In Kaduna

By Nneoma Benson
Kaduna State Government on Friday said terrorists have invaded no fewer than six villages in Giwa Local Government Area of the State, killing an unspecified number of people.

The State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The attack reportedly occurred between Thursday night, and the early hours of Friday as the assailants also abducted a-yet-to-be confirmed number of people.

Aruwan identified the affected villages to include: “Dillalai, Barebari, Dokan Alhaji Ya’u, Durumi, Kaya and Fatika”.

He said, “The Kaduna State Government is still awaiting a full report of the attacks and will make this public as soon as details are received from security forces”.

Reports stated that the number of villages attacked were about nine in number with Dillalai as the worst hit where about five people were reportedly killed and five commercial trucks, and five houses razed.

A church at Zangon Tama village, was also reportedly burnt.

Many victims who sustained gunshot injuries are said to have been taken to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital Shika-Zaria for medical treatment.

