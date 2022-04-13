Terrorists Attack College of Health Science In Zamfara, Abduct Five Students

Suspected terrorists have reportedly abducted no fewer than five students from the College of Health Science and Technology, Tsafe, Zamfara State.

The attack was said to have taken place in the early hours of Wednesday when the assailants stormed the residential areas of the students.

According to reports, the presence of security personnel prevented the assailants from gaining entrance into the school.

THE WHISTLER had contacted the Zamfara Police Spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu on the matter, but all calls to his mobile line were not responded to.

