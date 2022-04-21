Terrorists Attack Dog Meat Pepper Soup Joint In Yobe, Kill Residents Who Failed To Recite Qu’ran

Nigeria
By Martins Ayotunde
terrorism

Terrorists suspected to either be members of ISWAP or Boko Haram have massacred scores of party-goers in Gaidam Local Government of Yobe State.

PRNigeria reports that the terrorists sneaked into the town and stormed a local joint where they sell alcohol and dog meat.

The terrorists tied their victims and slaughtered them with sharp knives in a deliberate effort to avoid attracting the attention of the military,

One of the sources told PRNigeria that some of the victims had their heads severed and placed on their bodies.

They were said to have parked their motorbikes in a neighbouring community.

It was gathered the insurgents entered through the eastern part of the town and set Government Science and Technical School Geidam ablaze, killing one person at the school quarters.

A source who doesn’t want to be named told the medium that the gunmen also targeted ‘Kwari’, a popular brothel in Geidam, where they slaughtered 10 persons, both men and women.

“They took us by surprise this time around; they entered in silence without firing shots or using vehicles.”

“Upon their entrance, they asked some of the residents to recite verses of the Qur’an before they either allowed them leave or get killed.”

