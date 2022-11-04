Terrorists Attack NSCDC CG’s Home, Kidnap Wife In Nasarawa

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
boko-haram

On Wednesday evening, suspected terrorists invaded the residence of Apollos Dandaura, the Corps Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’SSIS) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and abducted his wife.

The assailants reportedly surrounded his residence located in the Gidi-Gidi, Cattle market area of Lafia, Nasarawa State at about 7 pm after shooting sporadically to scare neighbours.

They invaded the apartment, abducted the wife, and left the CG’s brother, who was present during the attack, in agony due to gunshot wounds.

Confirming the incident, in a statement on Thursday, the NSCDC Spokesperson Olusola Odumosu said the assailants shot the CG’s brother when they made their way into the residence.

The personnel’s brother serving in Nasarawa State Command, ASC1 Ezekiel Dandaura, is said to have been taken to the hospital.

“He sustained gunshot injuries in the cause of the attack and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital facility,” the spokesman said.

