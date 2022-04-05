Terrorists Attack Troops In Kaduna Kill 11, Injure 20

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson

Terrorists have reportedly attacked troops of the Nigerian Army stationed at the Rafin Taba area in the Giwa Local Government of Kaduna State.

The armed men were said to have attacked the troops in their large numbers on Monday, killing no fewer than 11 soldiers and leaving 20 injured.

Several equipment were also damaged during the attack and some members of the state’s vigilance service were reportedly killed.

Sources on Tuesday had confirmed the report to this website even as the assailants were reportedly armed with heavy armament including RPGs, explosives & special weapons.

The Kaduna government is yet to react to the incident.

