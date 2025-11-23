Terrorists Free 38 Church Victims After Terror Attack

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Sunday announced the release of the 38 worshippers abducted from the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku) Five days after terrorists attacked the congregation during a mid-week service.

The armed group had invaded the church on November 18, killing three people and seizing dozens of worshippers in a coordinated night assault that unsettled the community.

AbdulRazaq attributed the breakthrough to President Bola Tinubu’s intervention, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.

The statement reads, “After many days of hard work by security forces and government representatives, HE AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (CON) is excited to announce the freedom of 38 persons who were recently abducted in an attack on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Eruku, Ekiti LGA, Kwara State.”

Earlier the bandits had demanded a total sum of N3.8bn for the release of the 38 worshippers abducted from CAC, each release valued at N100m.

While the details of the release remain unknown, the state government expressed deep appreciation for the President’s decision to prioritise the crisis.

It further added, “The governor says this is wholly due to the hands-on approach of President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, who has personally led the efforts to free the abductees. The abductees were freed today, November 23.”

According to him, Tinubu cancelled his scheduled trip to the G20 Meeting in South Africa to address security breaches in Kwara and Kebbi states.

The statement continued, “The President had called off his scheduled trip for the G20 Meeting in South Africa to attend to the breaches in Kwara and Kebbi States.

He had also directed heightened security deployments to Kwara, in what underlined his firm commitment to the safety and well-being of our people and Nigerians as a whole.”

Governor AbdulRazaq also extended gratitude to federal security agencies and the local forces that participated in the rescue operation.

“The governor also expresses appreciation to the Office of the National Security Adviser; the Department of State Services (DSS); the Nigerian Army; the Nigeria Intelligence Agency; and, of course, the Nigeria Police, which has graciously deployed four new tactical teams to Kwara State on the directive of the President,” the statement read.

The attack in Eruku formed part of a wider wave of violence across Kebbi, Kwara and Niger states during the week ending November 22.

Terrorists launched multiple raids across communities, abducting at least 330 people, including children as young as seven.