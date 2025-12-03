Terrorists Getting Funding From Mining Activities – Defence Minister

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

… Lack Of Data Base Hampering Counter-Insurgency

The Defence Minister Designate Christopher Musa has fingered mining activities in the country as funding terrorism and related crimes in the country.

He called for close monitoring of mining activities in the country.

Musa, who spoke while being screened by the Senate on Wednesday, also said that lack of credible data base in the country hinders counter insurgency efforts.

According, the absence of a credible data base makes it possible for criminals to easily relocate from where they committed crime to another location in a different state.

The nominee also discouraged state govenors from negotiating with kidnappers, saying that such agreements are not honoured because the terrorists make commitments under the influence of drugs.

Assuring that Nigeria can win the counterterrorism war, Gen Musa said the killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba would be investigated by the military authorities.

He also assured the nation that there will be investigation into the recent withdrawal of troops at the Kebbi girls secondary school where about 25 students were abducted.

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, had raised the alarm, demanding the identity of the Army Commander who ordered the withdrawal of troops from the school only for the kidnappers to strike about 30 minutes later.

On claims of Christian genocide in the country, Musa said the killings affect every Nigerian, Christian or Muslim and that everyone is a victim because the killers don’t discriminate.

Answering a question on operational costs, Gen Musa put the cost of a single drone at $100, 000, saying “when you shoot just one drone, whether you hit your target or you miss it, $100, 000 is gone.”

He promised to involved stakeholders in the efforts to stem insecurity by collaborating with state governors, local government chairmen and members of the public.

Promising not to let the nation down, Musa however, said there are a lot of gaps hindering efficient. execution of military operations, but which he could not divulge in public.

Almost all the senators at plenary had the opportunity to ask the nominee one or two questions before he was confirmed through a voice vote.