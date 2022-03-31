Terrorists Have Blocked Kaduna-Abuja Highway, Travelers Turning Backwards — Shehu Sani

By Nneoma Benson

Terrorists have reportedly taken over the Kaduna-Abuja Highway, preventing travelers from arriving at their destination.

A former lawmaker, Shehu Sani disclosed this in a tweet on Thursday noting that travelers are turning back to search for alternative routes.

The tweet read: “Just got a distress call thatbandits in large numbers have again blocked the Kaduna-Abuja road this afternoon. Travellers are speedily turning backwards”.

The development is coming amid recent attack on the Kaduna- Abuja train by terrorists. The situation had led to the suspension of train activities by the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC).

Airline operators such as Azman and Air Peace had also suspended flights going into Kaduna, following the spate of insecurity and a recent attack on its international airport on Sunday.

Many Nigerians have, however, expressed worry over the implication of these directives as they fear it may increase the level of insecurity along the Kaduna -Abuja road.

