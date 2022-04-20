Terrorists Kill 3 Out Of 25 In Captivity, Insist On N20m Ransom

Residents of Anguwan Bulus, a suburb near Sabon Tasha in Kaduna State were thrown into confusion after terrorists directed them to pick the corpses of three out of 25 captives in their custody.

The assailants contacted the community on Tuesday night threatening to kill more if N20m was not paid before dawn on Wednesday.

The community head, Gideon Goni who spoke to Arise News said: “The terrorists called and said they had killed three of the 25 people being held in captivity and that if we don’t pay N20 million ransom before midnight on Tuesday (April 19, 2022), others would be killed”.

Gino noted that members of the community were raising the ransom, “when the terrorists called us and told us to pick the corpses of three of their victims at Dutse”.

According to him, some of the family members of the kidnapped victims had been able to raise N7m “but the terrorists insisted on the N20m or they will keep killing the victims”.

Goni, however, appealed to the terrorists not to kill anymore while pleading that the “state and federal governments as well as religious bodies to come to our rescue so that the killings will stop”.

The terrorists had invaded the community on March 31, where 26 were abducted and two people killed. One was said to have been released on health grounds while 25 were taken to an undisclosed location.