Terrorists Kill French Solider In Mali, UN Reacts

A terrorist attack has killed a French soldier, Brigadier Alexandre Martin, at the Barkhane military camp in Gao, northern Mali, the government of France said on Sunday.

Martin was killed in a mortar attack while combatting at the military base on Saturday, in a country that is yet to return to democratic rule since a military coup was staged in August 2020.

Nine others sustained injuries during the attack.

The French government blamed terrorists, vowing to be consistent in its offensive against terror groups.

It further added that the development is a confirmation of “France’s determination to continue the fight against terrorism in the region, alongside its partners.”

But the Force Commander of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, MINUSMA, Kees Matthijssen, described the incident as a cowardly attack.

“My condolences to our colleagues from #Barkhane and to the families of the French soldier who died following a cowardly attack yesterday in Gao which I strongly condemn.

“We remain committed to supporting the efforts of the Malian authorities and @FAMa_DIRPA for peace in #Mali,” he tweeted on Sunday.