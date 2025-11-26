Terrorists Negotiator Not Appointed By FG, Says DSS Witness

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A witness in the alleged terrorism financing trial of Tukur Mamu, on Wednesday, told the Federal High Court in Abuja that he (Mamu) was never appointed by the Federal Government to negotiate with terrorists responsible for the March 28, 2022, Abuja–Kaduna train attack.

The witness, a DSS operative whose identity was withheld for security reasons, testified that Mamu operated outside the authority of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Committee set up to negotiate the release of abducted train passengers.

Led in evidence by DSS counsel, David Kaswe, the witness stated that Mamu “was not mandated by the government to carry out any investigation or negotiation with the terrorists, but acted independently for personal gain.”

He alleged that Mamu encouraged negotiations around ransom payments, collected money on behalf of the terrorists, confirmed amounts, and “illegally facilitated the transactions.”

He also claimed Mamu profited financially from the process, unlawfully possessed firearms, and even provided terrorists with guidance on creating a website.

The witness added that large sums of money recovered from Mamu’s Kaduna residence were above legal limits, and that his lifestyle changed notably during the negotiation period.

“He was arrested with four members of his family while travelling to Egypt, and he bought two expensive cars during the negotiation period,” the witness said.

During cross-examination, defence counsel, Johnson Usman, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, challenged the thoroughness of the DSS investigation.

He asked whether the agency, which has operatives at all airports, verified how Mamu and his family travelled to Egypt. The witness replied that he was not aware of the travel details but confirmed the defendant’s passport was in DSS custody.

Although the witness claimed to be a diligent investigator, he admitted he did not examine the passport during the probe, saying he relied on a preliminary report.

Usman also pointed out inconsistencies in the negotiation narrative, suggesting that terrorists requested victims to nominate negotiators and several names were proposed.

The witness agreed that victims suggested names, but maintained that only Mamu accepted and engaged with the terrorists, insisting he was not part of the CDS committee.

The defence further noted that before Mamu’s involvement only one hostage had been freed.

Justice Mohammed Garba Umar adjourned proceedings to January 29, 2026 to continue cross-examination of the witness.