Terrorists Took Advantage Of Military’s Absence To Kill 7 In Kaduna

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Kaduna-Nigeria

No fewer than seven residents have been killed by terrorists in Ungwan Wakili and Abuyab villages in Kaduna State.

The attackers, it was gathered, took advantage of absence of military personnel at a check point between the villages.

The troops were reported to have left the checkpoint for an early morning patrol around communities in Zanfo Kataf Local Government Area, when the assailants struck on Tuesday.

RELATED
Nigeria

Catholic Church Confirms Abduction Of Priest In Kaduna

The terrorists, in their large numbers, burnt many houses in three communities.

While one person was killed in Zaman Dabo, residents told The Punch that six others were killed in Chibob and Sabon Kaura.

Recall that terrorists on January 30 had reportedly killed no fewer than 11 persons and burnt 30 building in Zango Kataf LGA.

You might also like

Catholic Church Confirms Abduction Of Priest In Kaduna

Those Siding Bandits Are ‘Ethnic Jingoists, Religious Apologists’ — El-Rufai

KADUNA: Terrorists Abducted 3,348 Residents, Killed 1,192 In 2021 – Report

Kaduna Govt Releases Names Of 11 People Killed By Terrorists

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.