Terrorists Took Advantage Of Military’s Absence To Kill 7 In Kaduna

No fewer than seven residents have been killed by terrorists in Ungwan Wakili and Abuyab villages in Kaduna State.

The attackers, it was gathered, took advantage of absence of military personnel at a check point between the villages.

The troops were reported to have left the checkpoint for an early morning patrol around communities in Zanfo Kataf Local Government Area, when the assailants struck on Tuesday.

The terrorists, in their large numbers, burnt many houses in three communities.

While one person was killed in Zaman Dabo, residents told The Punch that six others were killed in Chibob and Sabon Kaura.

Recall that terrorists on January 30 had reportedly killed no fewer than 11 persons and burnt 30 building in Zango Kataf LGA.