Tesla Now Accepts Bitcoin Payment For Car Purchase – Elon Musk

Telsa Inc. has said its vehicle can now be bought with bitcoin and the option will be available to countries outside the United States later in 2021.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, announced this on Wednesday.

The development comes few weeks after the billionaire invested $1.5bn in Bitcoin.

Announcing the deal in February, Musk tipped that the electric car manufacturer would commence Bitcoin acceptance from customers who intend to purchase its cars.

“You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

He said Tesla uses only internal and open source software and operates Bitcoin nodes directly.

“Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency,” he added.