TETFund Has Sponsored 23,271 Lecturers For PhD Programmes-Echono

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has disclosed that over the years, it has sponsored 23,271 academic staff of public tertiary institutions for PhD programmes.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arch. Sonny Echono who disclosed this while presenting a paper at the 26th seminar of Nigerian Academy of Education in Abuja, stated 4,598 of the lecturers were sponsored to foreign institutions, while 18,673 attended institutions within Nigeria.

Advertisement

He added that 15,977 academic staff were also sponsored for the Masters degree programme; 3,525 in foreign institutions and 12,452 undertook their studies in local institutions within the country.

Echono also disclosed that 911 scholars were sponsored for Benchwork in foreign institutions and 872 academic staff for Post-Doctoral programmes specially targeted at strengthening scientific research capacity of the country.

“Also, 31,071 academic staff of tertiary institutions were sponsored to attend international conferences in foreign countries, while 46,604 were sponsored for local conferences, bringing the total scholars sponsored for academic conferences to 77,675.

“Furthermore, 110,432 academic staff of colleges of education were sponsored to conduct supervision of teaching practice across the country,” he said.

Advertisement

The Executive Secretary also revealed that TETFund had funded over 5,525 physical infrastructural projects and provided over 576 faculty/departmental libraries in tertiary institutions across the country.

“In addition, TETFund has funded the procurement of 3,099,871 library books in beneficiary institutions. The Fund has also sponsored the publication of 845 titled Academic Research Journals projects, and the development of 2,307 Academic Manuscripts to Books.

Echono stated that it has funded over 5,525 physical infrastructural projects and provided over 576 faculty/departmental libraries in tertiary institutions across the country.

He also said the Fund has awarded grants for 19,297 Institution Based Research (IBR) projects and 912 research projects under the National Research Fund (NRF).

He however stated that despite laudable projects of the Fund in the nation’s tertiary Institutions, there is still a huge gap that needs to be covered.

Advertisement

He therefore spoke of the need for tertiary institutions in the country to be encouraged and supported to seek alternative and additional revenue sources.

He urged the institutions to explore partnerships and collaboration with funding agencies and development partners both at home and abroad to attract support and complementary resources to support the institutions.

“Institutions should devise innovative ways of engaging in entrepreneurship initiatives and explore commercial opportunities in activities related with the institution and community investment to generate revenues to guarantee self-sufficiency,” he said.