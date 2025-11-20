TETFund Inaugurates N1.3bn Female Hostel At Ken Saro-Wiwa University

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has inaugurated a 244-bed female hostel worth at N1.3bn at Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, River State, to alleviate students’ accommodation challenges.

The was performed by the member representing the South-South Geopolitical Zone on the TETFund Board of Trustees, Hon. Aboh Uduyok, who commended the management of the institution for the timely delivery of the project.

According to Uduyok, today’s event goes beyond a commissioning; it is a celebration of partnership, vision, and progress. Across Nigeria, TETFund has been commissioning completed projects in beneficiary institutions.

He further stated that the move reflects the Fund’s steady pursuit of excellence and impact through purposeful interventions, stressing that today event is a demonstration of prudent resource management and a shared commitment to transforming Nigeria’s tertiary education sector, in line with the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, we are assembled here today for the commissioning of a 244 – Bed Female Student Hostel project whose total cost is N1,399,965,179.25 , sponsored by TETFund,” he said.

Recognizing the success of TETFund, Uduyok noted that the project has been delivered under challenging economic conditions.

In his goodwill message, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono, who was represented by Engr. Samson Imoni of TETFund’s Monitoring and Evaluation Department commended the institution for demonstrating prudence, integrity and discipline in its management of public funds.

Also speaking at the event, the Rector of the polytechnic, Dr. Ledum Gwarah expressed appreciation to TETFund for its invention role in the institution.

“This project brings us immense joy because it is not merely a building, it is a facility that transforms lives. With the comfort provided here, our students will be encouraged to remain on campus, concentrate on their studies, and thrive in a safe and conducive environment,” he said.