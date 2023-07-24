TETFund: Lawyers Retract False Allegations Against Executive Secretary Echono

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The TETFund Executive Secretary, Arch. Sonny Echono, may have been vindicated in the recent bout of allegations orchestrated by a group of legal practitioners against him.

This lawyers under the aegis of Lawyers United Against Corruption (LUAC) had launched a frenzied attack against Echono, accusing him of corruption, prompting the House of Representatives to establish an ad-hoc committee to investigate the matter.

However, upon thorough investigation, LUAC has publicly retracted its allegations and issued an apology to Echono.

The group admitted that they were misled by “unscrupulous individuals” who initiated a smear campaign against the TETFund boss.

In their letter of apology, LUAC acknowledged what they called ‘outstanding achievements’ of Echono and lauded his transparent and exemplary leadership.

“We therefore wish to sincerely apologize through this medium for any embarrassment, emotional trauma, and mental stress our misguided position may have caused you,” part of the letter read.

LUAC has now pledged to support and collaborate with TETFund under Echono’s leadership to fulfill its core mandate of revitalizing and consolidating tertiary education in Nigeria.

The group commended Echono as an accomplished technocrat who has brought about innovation, growth, and transformation within a short period at TETFund.

They said TETfund has initiated and implemented crucial reforms to eradicate corruption, expedite project delivery, control costs, and enhance overall efficiency in fulfilling the Fund’s objectives.

The group specifically pointed out Echono’s decision during a public ceremony held by the National University Commission (NUC) on Tuesday, 9th May 2022, directing Vice Chancellors, Provosts, and Rectors of tertiary institutions to advertise and procure their projects through open, competitive bidding to ensure value for money.

“We have confidence that you are a go-getter and transformational leader who will take TETFund to an enviable height. Let us add that LUAC will henceforth support you in all ramifications to sustain the patriotic service you are rendering to our fatherland,” LUAC stated in its letter.