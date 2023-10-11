TETFund Provides Interventions To 253 Public Tertiary Institutions- Echono

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Sonny Echono has disclosed that the Fund is providing interventions to 253 public tertiary institutions.

Echono who was speaking during an Interactive Session with the Unions of Beneficiary Institutions in Abuja on Wednesday, explained that the Institutions comprise of 99 Universities, 79 Polytechnics and 75 Colleges of Education.

He noted that the Fund has recorded laudable achievements under its various intervention lines since its establishment.

He noted that infrastructure has been given special attention because of its decay and collapse across public tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“A total number of 5,649 projects have been completed and about 1,021 are currently ongoing,” he said.

The TEFund boss added that between 2011 and 2023, the Fund has sponsored well over 37,785 lecturers to local and overseas institutions for PhD and master’s degree programmes across tertiary institutions.

“The Fund has also supported 100,375 Lecturers in Federal and State Colleges of Education under its teacher supervision program, and an estimated 71,106 academic and non-academic staff to foreign and local conferences between 2011 and year 2021,” he said.

He noted that between 2011 and 2023, the Fund had succeeded in procuring over 2.8 million titles for use in libraries of public tertiary institutions across the nation.

“The Fund also between 2011 and 2023 procured 374,756 e-resources as part of efforts to build the capacity of academic staff and students, as well as to stimulate research and publication across public tertiary institutions in Nigeria,” he said.

He stated that for TETFund, research has remained a special intervention line of the Fund since 2009, adding that the take-off seed grant of the National Research Fund has risen from N3bn in 2011 to N8.5bn for 2021.

“This remains the largest basket of research fund available to academics and other researchers in our nation today,” he said.