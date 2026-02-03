TETFund Targets Leadership, Governance Gaps With New Abuja Centre

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has initiated the construction of the Abuja Leadership Centre of Excellence in Public Governance at the University of Abuja.

The centre is expected to produce leaders and host global events.

Speaking at the event attended by Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Hakeem Babatunde Fawehinmi and other dignities at Jahi in Abuja on Tuesday, TETFund Executive Secretary, Arc. Sonny Echono, also announced that the Fund will also commission 467 projects across Nigerian tertiary institutions between now and October, with at least 50 iconic projects selected across states.

He expressed optimism that the Abuja Leadership Centre would evolve into a world-class facility capable of producing leaders to serve all sectors of the economy, while also hosting globally renowned speeches, conventions and declarations.

“It is my prayer and hope that this centre will become a stopping point for every leader visiting our country. It is not by accident that it is located in the nation’s capital,” he said.

He charged the contractors handling the project to rise to the challenge, stressing that the expectation was for a facility of international standard, assuring that TETFund would make funds available not only for the construction but also for the provision of top-quality furniture and equipment.

According to him, the centre is envisioned as more than just a conference hall or auditorium, but a world-class leadership facility where visiting heads of state and their delegations would feel at home, comparable to similar facilities anywhere in the world.

Echono commended the leadership of the University of Abuja for the stability and direction it has brought to the institution, pledging continued collaboration to realise the vision of the university’s founding fathers.

He said the university, by its name and mandate, must continue to project national unity, integration and excellence, particularly in leadership and governance.

On the commissioning of projects, he said it would be impossible for the agency to commission all projects directly, noting that at least 50 iconic projects would be selected across the states of the federation, with a minimum of two to three in each state.

He said these projects would showcase the impact of the present administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda on the transformation of Nigeria’s tertiary education landscape, inviting members of the media to participate in the nationwide commissioning exercises.

“In a few days, we will be commissioning projects in that university, and we will invite you to come and see them, because the Renewed Hope Agenda is real and you are going to see it.

“We have put together a very elaborate programme, and I am inviting the media to join us across the country. Between now and October, we have about 467 projects to commission across Nigerian tertiary institutions,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Fawehinmi, described the groundbreaking ceremony as a new chapter in the university’s partnership with TETFund.

He said the Abuja Leadership Centre would be a centre of excellence for public governance and leadership, training future leaders for national development.

Fawehinmi praised TETFund’s leadership, noting its impact on tertiary education through infrastructure, staff development, and libraries.

He was confident TETFund would complete and furnish the centre, and assured the university would utilize it effectively.

” We know that we have a long-standing relationship and we hope to nurture it well into the future. Our Executive Secretary, you have done very well over the years. You have led one of the most formidable intervention agencies for tertiary education and education in general in this country, and we are very proud of you,” he added.