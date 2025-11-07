TETFund To Build Fire Stations In Public Universities

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has revealed plans to set up fire stations in public universities nationwide to boost fire safety and protect assets in higher institutions.

The announcement was made by TETFund’s Executive Secretary, Arch. Sonny Echono, during a visit by the Federal Fire Service (FFS) Comptroller-General, Mr. Samuel Olumode Adeyemi, and his team on Thurday.

Echono disclosed TETFund’s role in providing infrastructure for tertiary institutions and the need to safeguard these assets, worth trillions of naira, through fire prevention and management measures.

“We cannot provide these national assets without thinking about how to keep them functional and safe for the users.

“Fire protection is therefore essential installing devices such as hydrants, sprinklers, and smoke detectors, while also ensuring that personnel are adequately trained to respond to fire emergencies.

“We have had fire incidents here twice in the last one year, which prompted a comprehensive integrity test of our electrical installations and facilities. Prevention is a more effective weapon, and that is what this collaboration seeks to achieve,” he added.

He cited instances of fire incidents at TETFund, emphasising the importance of prevention and collaboration with the Fire Service adding that the collaboration is expected to cover staff training, risk assessments, and safety audits, with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the works.

“We will support this initiative through targeted interventions, while the Fire Service provides the needed manpower, training, and technical expertise,” he added.

Adeyemi while earlier stating the reason for his visit commended TETFund’s contributions to Nigerian tertiary institutions and expressed concern over recent fire incidents in universities, which led to loss of property and lives.

“In 2024 alone, we recorded fire outbreaks in three federal universities, including hostels where about 29 rooms were destroyed and several students lost their lives. This is why we are seeking stronger collaboration with TETFund,” he said.

He proposed installing fire defence equipment in TETFund-funded structures and establishing a joint inspection unit for fire safety assessments.

The Fire Service, he said, is ready to deploy personnel and resources to protect institutions and offer training collaborations.

“The Federal Fire Service is ready to deploy men and trucks round the clock to protect these institutions. We are also open to training collaborations and the development of our six existing training schools into research and capacity-building centres,” Adeyemi said.