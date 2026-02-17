TETFund To Establish Multipurpose Labs In Tertiary Institutions

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has inaugurated a seven-man Advisory Committee to drive the establishment and effective utilisation of multipurpose laboratories in tertiary institutions across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

The committee, chaired by former National Universities Commission Acting Executive Secretary Chris Maiyaki, was inaugurated in Abuja by TETFund Executive Secretary Arch. Sonny Echono on Tuesday.

The committee has one month to provide strategic guidance on the design, equipment specification, deployment, and sustainable management of the laboratories to ensure maximum impact.

Echono while speaking during the event, stated that the initiative is part of the current administration’s efforts to build a research culture and supporting infrastructure, transforming Nigeria from a consuming nation to a producing one that competes globally.

The committee’s tasks include reviewing and updating the equipment list, recommending cost-effective equipment, assessing the management framework, and ensuring the laboratories’ long-term sustainability through industry collaboration and revenue generation.

“We are living in times of rapid obsolescence. The technology field is very disruptive. There is a need for constant review,” Echono said.

He emphasised that sustainable economic growth depends on innovative research backed by adequate infrastructure. The laboratories will have alternative power supply to guarantee round-the-clock research activities.

Responding, Maiyaki expressed gratitude for the confidence in the committee and pledged commitment to delivering within the stipulated timeframe.

He assured that the committee members, drawn from leading figures in research, higher education, and governance, are prepared to meet expectations, noting the game-changing opportunities the laboratories will provide in bridging theoretical knowledge and practical applications.