Thailand Suspends Ceasefire Deal With Cambodia

Thailand on Tuesday announced the suspension of its ceasefire agreement with Cambodia, citing alleged violations after a landmine blast seriously injured four Thai soldiers near the two countries’ disputed border.

The explosion, which occurred on Monday, left one soldier maimed and prompted the Thai government to accuse Cambodia of planting new mines, including a Soviet-era PMN-2 anti-personnel device, in breach of a recently signed truce brokered by President Donald Trump.

Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said Thailand’s foreign ministry had lodged a formal protest with Phnom Penh and warned that the ceasefire declaration could be revoked if no satisfactory explanation or corrective action followed.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has also directed the defence ministry to suspend all bilateral defence agreements with Cambodia indefinitely.

Cambodia’s defence ministry denied laying new landmines and urged Thailand to avoid venturing into old minefields still contaminated from past conflicts.

The Cambodian government reiterated its commitment to implementing the expanded ceasefire deal signed in October, which included the withdrawal of heavy weapons and the return of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war.

The U.S. State Department said it was gathering more information and urged both nations to maintain restraint and uphold their commitments under the truce, which ended a five-day border conflict in July that killed at least 48 people and displaced about 300,000.

That conflict had subsided only after direct intervention by Trump, who warned both sides of possible repercussions for ongoing trade talks with the United States.

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Cambodia’s response to the latest incident was inadequate, adding that they would brief the United States and Malaysia, which chairs ASEAN and helped facilitate the ceasefire process, on its decision to suspend implementation.

“We have to see what Cambodia’s next move will be,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said his country’s military officials were already engaging with both sides to prevent further escalation.

The latest flare-up is rooted in a century-old border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia, whose 817-kilometre frontier was first mapped by colonial-era France in 1907.

Despite numerous attempts at peaceful demarcation, tensions have repeatedly erupted into violence, most recently following the killing of a Cambodian soldier in May, which triggered a series of retaliatory exchanges.