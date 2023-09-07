‘The Battle Will Be Long And Tough’ — Lagos Labour Party Chair Says Obi Won’t Succumb To ‘Political Bullies’

The Chairman of Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Pastor Dayo Ekong, has expressed disappointment at the verdict of the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC), saying that the system has failed the people.

The Tribunal had on Wednesday, affirmed President Bola Tinubu as the duly elected president of Nigeria.

Tinubu was on March 1, 2023, declared winner of the February 25 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But not satisfied with the outcome of the election, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) and Peter Obi of LP had filed separate petitions at PEPC, challenging the declaration of Tinubu as the duly elected president of Nigeria.

However, in a consolidated judgment on Wednesday, Justice Haruna Tsammani who led a five-man panel of the tribunal, dismissed the petitions for lack of merit.

The tribunal said Obi, Atiku and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), failed to prove allegations in their respective petitions seeking to overturn the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate’s victory.

Reacting to the Tribunal verdict on Thursday, Ekong in a message to party supporters in the state, urged them not to lose hope.

She called on supporters not to allow themselves to be weighed down, but brace up for the battle ahead.

According to Ekong, Obi has shown what is possible, adding that now is not the time to lose hope nor to give up.

She said: “It’s no secret that the system has failed us. Political bullies, a judiciary that can’t be trusted to deliver justice and social injustices has led to feelings of helplessness and frustration. In these moments, it’s natural to question whether true change will ever materialise.

“Rather than losing hope, we should remember what has been achieved so far. His Excellency Peter Obi has shown us what is possible. Now is not the time to lose hope nor to give up because it is what THEY want you to do. They are ruiners and spoilers and we must see this through to the end.

“We refuse to accept defeat and we owe it to our generations yet unborn to continue to push and fight for what we know is right, just and true.

“Do not allow yourself to be weighed down. Take a deep breath and brace yourselves; for the battle will be long and tough, however, we will triumph!!!”

Ekong also urged the supporters to pray and not faint, and trust in God as they continue to demand for a better Nigeria.

“Let us trust in God to guide us even as we continue to demand for the Nigeria which we all love and cherish.

“God is God and still on the throne. We need to pray and not faint nor be weary. It’s important to overcome territorial powers and blockers of destiny.

“I say a new Nigeria is possible,” she added.