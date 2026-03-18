The CAF Circus: When Lions Of Teranga Met Cairo Vultures

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If you want to know why people still look at Africa and see a Third World tragedy, look no further than the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Forget the breathtaking goals of the 2025 AFCON; the real footwork happened in a boardroom two months after the final whistle. By stripping Senegal of their title and handing it to Morocco on a silver platter of legal technicalities, CAF hasn’t just committed a sporting crime; they have reminded us that in African institutions, the “Rule of Law” is often just a polite suggestion for the poor.

As a Nigerian, I have seen my fair share of magic in elections and courtrooms. But this? This is a special kind of witchcraft. To overturn a result that was decided in the field of play, after the penalty was missed, after the extra time was played, and after the trophy was hoisted, is to tell every African child that sweat and talent mean nothing if a committee member has a different “outcome” in mind.

CAF’s history reads like a manual on how to ruin a good thing. We are talking about an organization that has moved from one Baba to another, each bringing their own flavour of disgrace.

Remember the Issa Hayatou years? Thirty years of the “Iron Fist” from Cameroon, where the only thing more consistent than the football was the smell of kickbacks and “anniversary donations.” Then came Ahmad Ahmad, the man who promised transparency but gave us a “Mecca Pilgrimage” on the company’s dime and a detaining in Paris over gym equipment deals.

And now, under Patrice Motsepe, the billionaire they told us doesn’t need our money. We were promised a “New Era,” instead, we got a “Puppet Era.” We have a federation so deeply captured by host-nation interests and FIFA’s political whims that they can’t even let a referee’s final whistle be final. As we say in Nigeria, “The person whose mother is the wedding caterer, will not go hungry.” It seems Morocco has a permanent seat at the CAF dining table, and the rest of us are just there to wash the plates.

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Let’s talk about the “technicality” used to rob Senegal. Article 84? Forfeiture? Please. The match was finished! The referee, Jean-Jacques Ndala, had every chance to end it when Senegal walked off. He didn’t. He used his brains, calmed the fleeting anxiety and finished the game. Morocco accepted the restart, took their penalty, and missed.

To come back 57 days later and say, “Actually, the game ended in the 94th minute,” is the height of intellectual dishonesty. It is like a man who loses a wrestling match, goes home to eat, and then wakes up two months later to claim he won because his opponent’s wrapper loosened for ten seconds.

CAF is acting like a “Yahoo Boy” in a suit. They waited for the prize money to be processed, the celebrations to end, and the world to move on before pulling this administrative stunt. They are coronating host-nation excesses while slapping the Lions of Teranga with penalties that would make a debt-collector blush.

This is exactly why our continent struggles. We build institutions not to function, but to produce the outcomes the Big Men want. When a functioning institution produces a result they don’t like, like a host nation losing a final, they simply break the institution to fix the result.

CAF has become a jankara federation. By overturning the 2025 final, they have told the world that the AFCON trophy isn’t something you win with goals; it’s something you secure with a good legal team and a cozy relationship with the Executive Committee.

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To the current crop of CAF officers: You are an embarrassment. You have turned the most prestigious tournament on the continent into a pay-to-play circus.

To my fellow fans, let us be clear: Senegal are our Champions! You can strip the medals, you can reclaim the prize money, and you can rewrite the PDF on your website, but you cannot erase the 1–0 scoreline that the world saw with its own eyes.

If CAF wants to be taken seriously, they should stop playing politics with the hearts of fans. Until then, they are not a football federation, they are just a high-priced travel agency for officials who like luxury hotels.

As the elders say, “A bird that flies from the ground onto an anthill does not know that it is still on the ground.” CAF might think they are standing tall with this ruling, but they are still crawling in the dirt of administrative failure.

Stop this shameless thing. Give the game back to the players.

Young Ozogwu is an Abuja-based public commentator. You can contact him on [email protected]