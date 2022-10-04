The Economist Editor Reacts To Tinubu’s Gym Video

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Reactions have continued to trail a video recently shared by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, to dispel negative reports surrounding his health.

Tinubu’s failure to return to Nigeria from London before the September 28 INEC-approved date for commencement of the 2023 political campaigns fueled the rumours about his health.

The APC candidate and two-time former Lagos governor departed Nigeria more than a week ago and was expected to return to the country before the commencement of the campaigns but he was nowhere to be found.

Also, his absence at the recent signing of peace pact by all presidential candidates further learnt credence to reports about his alleged ill health.

But to disprove the rumours, Tinubu took to his social media pages on Sunday to share a video of himself working out on a stationary bike.

He captioned it: “Many have said I have died; others claim I have withdrawn from the presidential campaign. Well… Nope. This is the reality: I am strong, I am healthy and I am READY to serve Nigerians from Day One.”

Reacting, The Economist’s London-based Africa Editor, Jonathan Rosenthal, said “it is never a good sign in a presidential campaign when a candidate feels the need to prove he is still alive.”

Rosenthal made the remark in a tweet while quoting Tinubu’s gym video on the microblogging platform.