‘The Narrative Is Changing’- NSCDC Boss Tells Commandants Tinubu Will Not Tolerate Oil Theft

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi has warned State Commandants in the Niger Delta against aiding oil theft, saying President Bola Tinubu will not condone the menace.

Advertisement

This was contained in a statement signed by the Corps Director, Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu

on Friday.

According to the statement, the NSCDC boss read the riot act to the Commandants of the Niger Delta States to ensure full compliance.

This follows the Presidential order to rid the nation’s oil sector of economic saboteurs, vandals, criminals, oil thieves, and other criminal acts inimical to the growth of the sector.

Audi who summoned the concerned State Commandants to the National Headquarters of the Corps in Abuja, gave them marching orders to immediately reshuffle their Anti-vandal units as a measure to arrest oil theft and vandalism of critical national assets.

NSCDC CG, Ahmed Abubakar Audi with state commandants

Advertisement

He, however, warned that President Bola Tinubu had declared zero tolerance for crude oil theft, illegal oil bunkering, and other frivolous dealings in petroleum products, and warned that anyone found aiding and abetting economic saboteurs will face the full wrath of the law.

“This meeting became necessary to convey President Bola Tinubu’s directive on the absolute need to end all sharp practices in the nation’s oil sector.

“Oil remains the mainstay of our economy, you must therefore rejig your Anti-vandal Units to end the problem of oil theft in compliance with the Federal Government’s directives.

“We have a duty to protect our oil and gas sectors from vandalism and prevent illegal bunkers from destroying our oil installations, infrastructure, and earnings” the CG stressed.

Audi further charged the State Commandants to maintain 24-hour surveillance of the oil facilities across the country, work with host communities and gather enough credible information and intelligence to checkmate the menace.

Advertisement

He emphasised the need for safe keeping of all exhibits, security of exhibit centres, and strict adherence to the code of ethics and standard operating procedure of the Corps.

The Corps helmsman warned that his administration will not condone any compromise or unethical conduct from any command or personnel, promising to hold any State Commandant accountable for oil theft, acts of indiscipline, or breakdown of law and order in their domains.

NSCDC CG, Ahmed Abubakar Audi with state commandants

“As the lead agency in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure, there is a need to be determined and resilient in the fight against crude oil theft.

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is already changing the narrative for good and we cannot afford to let the President and the entire nation down,” the CG assured.

The NSCDC boss also charged the personnel on synergy and collaboration with other security agencies as well as critical stakeholders to reduce crude oil theft to its barest minimum.