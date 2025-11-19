The Nigerian Paradox: When Insult Outshines Sacrifice

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

​The recent furore surrounding the alleged verbal assault by a high-ranking politician on a military officer, Lieutenant A.M. Yerima, was a perfect storm for Nigeria’s media landscape. Headlines screamed, social media trended, and public debate raged over the propriety of calling a commissioned officer a “fool.” Yet, barely a few days earlier, the tragic news of a Brigadier General Musa Uba and other gallant soldiers killed in the line of duty fighting terrorists in Borno state, barely registered a sustained public outcry.

​This stark contrast is more than just a passing news cycle oddity; it is a profound and uncomfortable mirror reflecting the deep-seated psychological and societal paradoxes that define modern Nigeria.

​The Allure of the Immediate and Personal

​Why does a public insult eclipse a national sacrifice? The answer lies in the psychological dynamics of the Nigerian public sphere:

​The Theatre of Power: Nigerians are inherently drawn to direct confrontations between the powerful and the common man, especially when it involves an assertion of dignity against authority. The Wike/Yerima saga was a highly dramatized, personal, and easily digestible video clip. It presented a clear villain (the politician’s perceived arrogance) and a hero (the officer’s calm, “I am not a fool, sir” response). This kind of narrative is instantly shareable and generates immediate, visceral outrage because nearly every Nigerian can relate to being treated dismissively by an authority figure.

​A Crisis of Empathy Fatigue: The prolonged and relentless insurgency in Nigeria’s North-East has created a state of empathy fatigue. Deaths of soldiers, even high-ranking Generals, have become a grim statistic. The public, bombarded daily with news of violence, kidnappings, and economic hardship, has developed a psychological shield. The loss of a General, while acknowledged, feels abstract—a tragedy that happens “over there.”

​The Novelty Bias: An insult from a politician to a soldier is a novelty—a dramatic, one-off event. It is fresh fuel for the political gossip mill. The killing of a military officer by terrorists, regrettably, is no longer novel; it’s a recurring, expected horror. Media and public attention naturally gravitate toward the new and sensational.

​The Misplaced Priority: A Search for Dignity, Not Safety

​The public’s focus on the politician’s insult over the General’s death signifies a critical misplaced priority:

​We are more invested in the performance of power than its purpose.

​Nigerians, it seems, are currently more concerned with the manners and civility of their leaders than with the essential duty of national security that cost General Uba his life. The outrage is less about the state of the nation’s security and more about the symbolic transgression against a representative of a respected institution (the military). It is a public quest for the dignity of the person—a valuable pursuit, but one that tragically overshadows the cost of national security.

​💡 The Societal Implication

​This psychological split reveals a country that is deeply frustrated and seeking outlets for its anger. The General’s death is a reminder of a failure that feels too large and systemic to fix. The politician’s insult, however, is a clear, contained wrong that can be collectively condemned, offering a temporary, cathartic release.

​The General’s sacrifice demands a long, hard look at security strategy, governance, and resource allocation. The Lt Col’s public humiliation demands a simple, immediate apology. One requires complex, national soul-searching; the other requires instant, gratifying indignation.

​For Nigeria to move forward, its collective attention must shift from the sensationalist spectacle of personal power clashes to the sober, crucial realities that threaten the very fabric of the nation. Until then, the insults of the powerful will continue to drown out the silence of the heroes who paid the ultimate price.

Orfega. – [email protected]