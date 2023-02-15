THE WHISTLER Reporter Gets International Grant From ICFJ

The United States-based International Center for Journalists (ICFJ) has awarded a grant to Munyal Manunyi, a reporter with THE WHISTLER newspaper, Abuja.

The grant is for a story she proposed to do on religious intolerance in Nigeria.

It’s the final step of a process that began with a Religious Freedom Reporting Webinar held in November last year.

Manunyi was shortlisted for the webinar following an online training on Religious Freedom Fellowships For Journalists in Nigeria. An in-house training in Lagos by Code for Africa, an ICFJ partner, concluded the process.

The grant letter reads: “The fellowships are part of the In The Name of Religion initiative spearheaded locally by Code for Africa (CfA) in Nigeria, in partnership with the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ).

“The initiative seeks to support inclusive and fact-driven reportage that promotes a culture of respect for religious diversity by improving the quality, quantity, and reach of objective reporting on religious freedom.”

It’s a two-month “facilitation grant to research and produce the story.”

Munyal has done several stories to expose official corruption in Nigeria.