‘There Are Sinister Plans To Infiltrate Planned Protest’ — DSS Warns Nigerians

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Department of State Services (DSS) has disclosed plans by some elements to infiltrate the planned protest scheduled for August, thus inciting chaos and extreme violence across the country.

The DSS disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Peter Afunnaya on Thursday.

Advertisement

The secret police said that it has “identified the reason behind the protest to be political” while noting the “plotters desire to use the intended violent outcome to smear the federal and sub-national governments.”

The Service revealed that the plotters also intend to make the ruling administration “unpopular and pit them against the masses”.

The DSS noted that while peaceful protest is a democratic right of citizens, “the long term objective is to achieve regime change especially at the Centre.”

The statement read partly: “The Service has also identified, among others, the funding lines, sponsors and collaborators of the plot.

Advertisement

“However, it does not think that aggression should be the first line action in the instance, in handling the emerging scenario.

“It has instead, variously applied non kinetic and conflict resolution strategies, including moral suasion, stakeholder engagement and other multi-track diplomatic shuttles, to dissuade the planners from actualising their undesirable objective.

“Based on the foregoing, the Service wishes to warn all the protest groups to eschew any form of proposed rage, anarchy and spoliation.

“While the different levels of Government have routinely explained their agenda to ameliorate alleged harsh economic conditions, the Service urges the prospective protesters to listen to the voice of reason, good conscience and patiently engage with the authorities, in the interest of peace.

“This has become important given that violence begets destruction of lives and property as well as serve as a distraction to governance.

Advertisement

“The agitators are encouraged to use ample ways available to them to channel their grievances without resorting to violence.

“The Service calls on people of goodwill, Leaders of Thought, Captains of Industry, Labour Unions, Student Associations, Youth Leaders, the Civil Society, Clergy, NGOs, Women groups, Civil Servants and Politicians to shun any invitation to participate in any orchestrated violence, deliberately designed to cause disaffection in the country.

“Similarly, Parents, Guardians, Heads of traditional and academic institutions are respectively urged to advise their children, wards, subjects and students not to take part in the planned protest. Let us all join hands to build a Nation without rancour, bitterness or stained banners.

“The Service will work with other sister Security and law enforcement agencies to maintain peace. It will, where necessary, apply all legitimate methods to achieve this. Meanwhile, the website, http://dss.gov.ng; email address – [email protected] and Telephone lines +2349153391309; +2349088373514 will remain available to the members of the public who may wish to contact the Service.”