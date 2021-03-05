There Can’t Be Development Without Peace, Tinubu Tells Youths

39 SHARES Share Tweet

A former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has advised youths in the country especially those in Lagos on the need to maintain peace at all times.

Tinubu said there would be no development in any environment devoid of peace.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 1.7-kilometre long Agege-Pen Cinema Bridge on Friday, the former governor also advised the youths against destruction.

Tinubu’s property were attacked and destroyed in October 2020 EndSARS protest.

In what may be a veiled reverence to the destruction of his properties during EndSARS protest, he said : “To all of you youths, if you see the kind of progress and economic resuscitation that is going on in this neighbourhood and Lagos State as a whole, you should be commended for cooperating with the contractor.

“But that is not alone, we commend you for maintaining peace and don’t copy vagabonds, don’t emulate those who are in thuggery. There is no development if there is no peace, we must embrace peace to have development.

“The government is doing so much to give you good foundation in education, that is an investment in your future…and that is giving you a tool to conquer poverty.

“Destruction and destruction will not help you reach the destination that you aspire to reach.”

Meanwhile, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was absent at the inauguration ceremony.

Ambode had initiated the project to ease the pains of residents around the area

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and deputy, Babafemi Hamzat and other dignitaries were present at the inauguration.