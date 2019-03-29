Advertisement

Ahmadu Fintiri, Governor-Elect of Adamawa State has said his victory at yesterday’s governorship election in the state is for the people of Adamawa state.

Mr. Fintiri said there is no victor and no vanquished.

The governor-elect who stated this during his victory speech after he was declared winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, noted that he owes it to God all the glory.

Advertisement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate secured 376,552 votes to defeat incumbent Governor Jibrilla Bindow of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 336,386 votes.

He said his administration will ensure that people of the state can sleep with both eyes closed, without fear for their safety.

“We will work with the security agencies, change the security architecture of the state. We will make sure Adamawa people sleep with their two eyes closed. I will ensure that whatever belongs to the civil servants is given to them,” he said.

He attributed his victory to the good people of the state and thanked them for giving him the opportunity to serve.

“I give thanks and glory to God for what He has done to my life and the good people of my state for believing in me and electing me to lead them in the next four years,” he said.

Advertisement

Fintiri, who acted as a governor briefly in 2014 promised to “do better” and improve the quality of lives of the people.

Beyond security, another cardinal area of focus according to him, will be to cater for the welfare of the working population.

He assured the civil servants of his administration’s commitment in paying the minimum wage of N30,000 recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I am going to do much better than I did in 2014. Probably, I will catch up with one of the biggest states in the country.

“We are going round all sectors, particularly security, education and infrastructure. In the last four years, it has never been this bad for our state,” he stated.