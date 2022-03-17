There Must Be Consequences For Journalists Who Spread Fake News, Says AGF Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN has advised on the need to checkmate the conduct of journalists who spread fake news.

Malami urged relevant stakeholders to consider legislation against journalists spreading fake news during a conference organized by the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents on Thursday with the theme : “The Judiciary and the 2023 General Elections: The Way Forward”

The AGF said the tide of misinformation in the country is a threat to the cooperate existence of Nigeria.

He urged stakeholders to ensure that something is done to tame the tide, including considering the passing of a legislation on the conducts of journalists.

He said: “With the 2023 General Election approaching, I hope this conference will address the practice where journalists would be conscripted by agents of destructions to spread false information about personalities and issues. Unprofessional media practitioners have been reporting untrue and fabricated information against public office holders.

“Many public officers have been victims of malicious media reports, mischievous and deliberate distortion of facts. No doubt, the media is important in shaping public opinion, but hate speech and fake news challenge our cherished and collective culture of peaceful and harmonious co-existence as a people. You are journalists in the Nigerian Justice Sector because Nigeria exists as an entity. We cannot afford to spill the beans on account of mischievous actions and inactions of some who claim to be journalists.

“There has to be consequences for the conduct of the journalists that offer themselves to conscription by agents of destruction that make it their stock in trade to spread fake information about personalities and issues. Effective legislative framework may be a considerable option. I am happy we begin to address these issues at conferences, symposia and workshops. Your inputs in this direction would be very much welcome.”

He further saluted the work of Nigerian journalists in educating the public but called for more efforts within the media to stop fake news.

“It is high time that we enhanced media literacy for Nigerians to appreciate fact-checking and verification of information.

“ I call on journalists to refrain from fake news, defamation, sedition, hate speech, blasphemy, and incitements of inflammatory statements in their reportage that could jeopardize our corporate existence as a nation and hamper the peace we have been enjoying,” he said.