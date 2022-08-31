‘There Should Be No Sacred Cows’ – Obi Wants Boko Haram Financiers Named Alongside Oil Thieves

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to name financiers of Boko Haram insurgents in the country.

Obi said this against the backdrop of moves by the government to publish ‘big names’ behind Nigeria’s oil theft issues.

The LP candidate wondered when the federal government would muster the political will to publicly name individuals behind one of Nigeria’s biggest headaches.

“I am struck and intrigued by the news report linking “highly placed” Nigerians to oil theft. Same has been the case with financing insurgency and Boko Haram. When will FGN summon the political will to publicly name such persons? In the National Interest, there should be no sacred cows,” the tweet read.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, had earlier said the federal government will soon reveal the identities of high-profile individuals behind crude oil theft in the country.

“I am hopeful that in the next few days, the office of the national security adviser will be presenting to the nation – the big men – who are promoters of this kind of business as they are being caught and illegal refineries are being bombed out,” he said.