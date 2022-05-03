‘There Were Bruises On Her Face’ — AGN Demands Autopsy On Late Actress Chinedu Bernard

The Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has demanded an autopsy on a Nollywood actress, Chinedu Bernard, following her sudden death on Friday.

The AGN made the demand in a statement issued on Tuesday by its President, Emeka Rollas, who described the actor’s death as questionable.

Bernard reportedly slumped and died while cleaning the Chapel of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church located in the federal housing area of Enugu in Enugu State.

The guild wondered why the late actress sustained bruises on her face, saying: “Many questions yet to be answered concerning the death of Actress Chinedu Bernard.

“1. How can someone who slumped inside a church sustain bruises on the face? 2. Who are Chinedu’s parishioner friends? 3. Who are Chinedu’s friends in Enugu where she is practicing her craft?

“So it’s either someone killed her or she took a suicidal substance and decided to die in the church.

“Autopsy must be conducted to ascertain the main cause of her death. Let me use this medium to address Actors. No man is an Island.

“It’s gross irresponsibility for any actor to be in an industry such as ours without being up to date with the Actors Guild of Nigeria. Stop hiding under all those ridiculous woods as an actor to claim you are a certified actor.

“Because once there is an issue whether, in good or bad light, the pressure comes on AGN as if AGN is anybody’s next of kin. Please, social media hailing, accolades are not love. Even animals move in clusters.”