‘They Are Making Jest Of Me… I Can’t Believe It’ – Okorocha Reacts To Arrest

65 SHARES Share Tweet

Senator Rochas Okorocha, representing Imo West senatorial district, Sunday, said he was still in deep shock and confusion over his arrest by agents of the Imo State Government.

He stated this while in the custody of the police in Owerri, which he said was on the orders of Gov Hope Uzodinma. He also accused the Nigeria Police attached to the Imo Government House of doing nothing as ‘thugs destroyed his vehicles’.

THE WHISTLER reported that former governor Okorocha was arrested by security agents after leading some men to gain forceful access to the Royal Spring Palm Hotels and Apartments which was sealed by the Imo State government last week.

Channels reports Okorocha as saying, “I asked them, what is my offence? They said conspiracy and public disorder. So they said it was the governor that directed them; that made a report to arrest me. The police whisked me into the pickup, and brought me to the police station. I am here now. As I am here, they have not said anything to me.”

Okorocha further regretted the incident, which he said led to many people sustaining varying degrees of injuries. He also alleged that an aide to the state governor marshaled the thugs that attacked him.

In his words, “I am still at a very deep shock and confused as to what is happening here.

“Particularly of note, what shocked me was the SA to the governor pulled out his shirt, carried the machete himself and was coming to machete me while I was moved out. He was calling the boys to come. He was in charge and the police were following him. When they arrested me so to say, the SA to the governor entered the pickup and came to the police station with their own video.

“They were making jest of me that there is only one governor in the state; there is only one immunity that they are going to deal with me. I can’t believe it.”

It was gathered that Senator Okorocha had gone to the troubled estate in company of his supporters, policemen, soldiers and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to unseal the estate.