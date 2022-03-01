‘They Gave Me Wings To Fly’ — Award-winning Nigerian Journalist Olori Janet Writes Book To Honour Mentors

A CNN award-winning journalist and the Queen of Apomu Kingdom in Osun State, Olori Janet Afolabi, has paid tributes to some veteran journalists who trained and mentored her in the field.

As a way of showing appreciation for the professional and interpersonal relationships she shared with them while learning the ropes, Olori Janet has written a book titled ‘The Masters Who Trained Me’ in their honour.

She identified her mentors as Messrs Ray Ekpu, Dan Agbese, Yakubu Mohammed, Soji Akinrinade, Nosa Igiebor and Dare Babarinsa.

The book which brings her into the league of authors was unveiled on February 24, 2022, at the Alapomu Palace Hall in Apomu, headquarters of Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State.

The book was launched as part of the activities to mark the second coronation anniversary of HRM Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi, the Alapomu of Apomu.

The General Manager/Editor In Chief of Vanguard Newspapers, Gbenga Adefaye, while presenting the book to guests at the event described it as an important gift that should last till eternity.

Adefaye said, “Olori Janet Afolabi could be regarded as a famous journalist and not just a journalist but an award-winning journalist who has won local and international awards.”

He commended Olori Janet for deeming it fit to honour those who took her on the journey of learning to become a successful journalist.

Adefaye said,” The book is a book of tributes to the mentors of Olori Janet.They guided, trained and tutored her till she decided that their efforts deserve to be documented for posterity.

“It is an acknowledgment of excellence of the work of the most famous Ray Ekpu, Dan Agbese, Yakubu Mohammed, Soji Akinrinade, Nosa Igiebor and Dare Babarinsa.”

In her remarks, Olori Janet said she wrote the book to “honour these renowned journalists who trained, drilled and molded me into someone with valuable skills. They gave me the media platform to operate, explore and express myself. They gave me wings to fly in the winds of journalism travails and triumphs. I want to appreciate them while they are alive. I am expressing my gratitude by giving them a gift that will live after them. The gift is this book. My experience with each of them and the techniques of news writing they taught me are chronicled in the six chapters of the book.

“The book is a source of material for the younger generation of journalists and journalism students. The book is also an addition to the existing literature on the Nigerian Media Industry. The history of journalism in Nigeria may not be complete without the contributions of these great men who have trained and mentored some of the best hands in journalism. “They are indeed an asset to the world of journalism,” she said Olori.

Among those who attended the event were Alaafin of Oyo, Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, Secretary to State Government, Oluwole Oyebamiji who represented Osun state governor Gboyega Oyetola, Asoya of Isoya who represented the Ooni of Ife, Akarigbo of Remo, Babatunde Amoo, Onire of Ire, Ekiti State Olowu of Owu Kuta.

Other personalities include Waheed Olagunju, Former Acting Managing Director of Bank of Industry. Marouf Olanrewaju, Majority leader of Osun state House of Assembly, Yemi Lawal, Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Osun state, Marouf Akinremi, Chairman Isokan Local Government area of Osun state, Soji Akinrinade former Executive Director/Editor in Chief, Newswatch magazine, Mustapha Isa, President Nigerian Guild of Editors, Bolaji Adebiyi, Managing Editor, ThisDay Newspaper/Vice President (West) Nigerian Guild of Editors, Dotun Oladipo former President Guild of Corporate Online Publishers and Gabriel Akinadewo Publisher Freedom Online.