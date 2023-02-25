“They Have Sold Their Future” Says Iyabo Ojo, As Celebrities Lament Disruptive Voting Process

Veteran actress Iyabo Ojo and other Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to lament the disruption of voting activities in their different polling unit.

Actress Iyabo Ojo, Chioma Chukwuka, and Lolo are some celebrities that have expressed their displeasure over the disruption experienced in today’s election.

According to Ojo, some of the youths involved in the thuggery have “sold their future” while adding that the election is far from free and fair.

In a video, the actress recounted how thugs disrupted the voting process at a polling unity in Lagos state.

“This crowd of area boys descended on us. Scattered everything. Started beating people. This is nothing compared to what happened next.

“I had to hide my phone because one of them pushed me down and hit me with a chair. He wanted to get my phone,” she said.

Also, Chioma Chukwuka was seen in a video shouting and panting during an Instagram live where she said that the election is not “free and fair”.

Similarly, actress Kate Henshaw expressed disappointment over her inability to vote at her polling unit.

She added that the BVAS could not recognize her despite her name being on the list of the INEC official website.

This is the plan of @inecnigeria @ineclagos to disenfranchise myself and over 20 Nigerians here in this polling unit!!

This is totally unfair! pic.twitter.com/v99a5kABJy — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) February 25, 2023

Another actress and media personality Lolo said she ran for her life after thugs attacked her polling unit in Ajah.

During an Instagram live, popular music star, Falz said he was prevented from voting and his phone was grabbed by the thugs while he was running a live video.

Ex-Big Brother Naija’s housemate, Alex was reportedly prevented from voting at the Ikate polling unit.

This website also reported that Oba Elegushi, Ikate, Surulere, Ajah, parts of Yaba and a few other places showed thugs disrupting the voting process.