‘They Pounced On Me…Removed My Cap’ — Lamidi Apapa Recounts Mob Attack At Presidential Tribunal

Lamidi Apapa, factional chairman of the Labour Party, said he was nearly killed by a mob that attacked him on Wednesday while he was leaving the Court of Appeal, Abuja, after the Presidential Election Petitions Court adjourned pre-hearing in Peter Obi’s petition.

At the resumed session, Apapa had attempted to occupy the seat reserved for Julius Abure — the national chairman recognized by Obi’s faction of the Labour Party — but was resisted by party chieftains.

The drama ensued after the tribunal had commenced sitting.

After the court adjourned, Apapa was mobbed by suspected LP supporters who believe he is being sponsored by associates of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to frustrate Obi’s petition.

It took the intervention of security operatives to rescue him.

Addressing journalists after the incident, Apapa insisted that the suspension of the embattled LP National Chairman, Abure, by an FCT High Court paved way for him to function in that capacity.

According to Apapa, the seat reserved for LP’s national chairman ought to have been occupied by him, adding that it was wrong for the Director-General of Obi campaign organization, Akin Osuntokun, to occupy it.

“I went to him (Osuntokun) and inquired to know on what capacity he was sitting on the seat. I told him that since I am in court today, I am the right person to sit on that chair,” he narrated.

On how he was attacked, Apapa said “They pounced on me, removed my cap and I am very sure that if not that you people (journalists) were there, I would have been dead by now.

“As you can see, I have recovered my cap. But as for the person that removed my cap, he will suffer till the end of his life.

“I saw him. He is a young chap but he will never grow old,” he added.

On allegations that he was paid N500 million to distraction Obi’s team from their legal challenge of Tinubu’s victory, Apapa said “I have never taken any kobo from anybody and I have challenged anyone that has any evidence to bring it forward”.