‘They Said Secondus Was Dancing’- Wike Mocks Vote Of Confidence On PDP’s Ayu

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday mocked former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, saying despite the vote of confidence secured by the chairman of the party, Iyorcha Ayu, he will still not be saved in the end.

Since Secondus was removed as the National Chairman of the PDP, he has gone underground and reemerged to lead Atiku Abubakar’s supporters in Rivers State, thus widening the gap between Wike and the presidential candidate of the PDP.

But Wike while speaking at a grand reception for over 90 defectors from various political parties into the PDP at the Isaac Adaka Boro Park in Port Harcourt on Saturday, mocked Secondus that Ayu will still be removed.

The crisis in the party has lingered since June when Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, was chosen by Atiku ahead of Wike as running mate.

All entreaties for amicable resolution have failed with Wike’s camp making it clear that only Ayu’s exit can calm frayed nerves and restore peace in the party.

Ayu himself over the weekend implored the party’s new chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Adolphus Wabara, to beg Wike so that the party can move forward.

Speaking through his Special Adviser, Media and Communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam, Ayu said, “I am calling on you to lead the effort in reaching out to all our aggrieved members.

“You have the full support of myself, the candidate and the whole NWC to reach out to Governor Wike, all the governors and any person who is aggrieved, and appeal to them, plead with them to come back and let’s work together in the PDP family.

“If we do not win next year’s general election, Nigerians will be very disappointed, the hope of Nigeria is on us.

“As the new BoT Chairman with diplomatic experience. We implore you to use your diplomatic skills to reach out to all aggrieved members and I am telling you that it is with our full support including that of the Presidential candidate and Vice-Presidential Candidate who called me 30 minutes before we got here.”

However, Wike continued his attack on Saturday saying, “I was watching, listening. They say there is one man called Secondus. They say he was dancing, celebrating that NEC gave their person a vote of confidence. He forgets history.

“Ask him, the same NEC through Aliyu Babangida, who moved a motion for vote of confidence supported by the same person, Ndude Elumelu, they gave him a vote of confidence. What happened? He left the office.

“We don’t fight and go back. If you like you can have as many as 20 votes of confidence, it is not my business. My business and my team is to make sure the right thing is done.

“And the right thing must be done, whether today or tomorrow. So let nobody worry him or herself. If you are dancing, come home and dance. Come and mobilise for the person you think will win the election.”

Challenging Secondus on his influence at home, he boomed, “We are here, I am here waiting for him. No more 419 in this game, no more 419 in this state. We have stopped all these 419 people. Enough is enough.

“You people should go home and rest. We know we are already waiting for the day set by INEC for them to blow the whistle.

“When they blow the whistle, we will know those who are in charge of Rivers State and those who are mere visitors to the state.

“You know we have those in Rivers State and those who come from Abuja. We stay here as those of us from Rivers State Monday to Sunday. Visitors come Friday and go back on Sunday,” he added.

Some of those who defected from the 23 local government areas of the state were members of the Board of Trustees of the APC, Sam Jaja, who hails from Opobo/Nkoro LGA, former Commissioner for Sports, Fred Igwe, from Eleme LGA, and former Commissioner for Transport, George Tolofari, among others.