‘They Threw A Man Into The Fire’ – Abuja Residents Express Fear Over Resurgence Of Ethnic Clashes In Gwarimpa

Residents of the third avenue area of Gwarinpa, Abuja have expressed fears over the possible return to the area of a group of Hausa youths accused of inciting the communal/ethnic clashes that happened on Monday.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported the clash between two groups, where two were killed and five sustained various degrees of injuries.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command had confirmed that the clashes happened between Hausa and Gbagyi (the natives) youths.

But speaking to THE WHISTLER, residents around the precinct including traders revealed their fears over the likely comeback of the Hausa youths to attack the indigenes in the night.

The traders who also form a large part of the residents accused the Hausa of peddling illicit substances – a situation that the natives have repeatedly condemned.

THE WHISTLER gathered that since the attack commenced on Saturday, residents had not only gone into hiding but the traders had locked up their shops to protect their businesses from scavengers who joined in the fight against the natives.

Recounting Ordeals

A trader who did not want to be identified due to fear of being attacked narrated the cause of the event.

He said, “I don’t stay in Gwarimpa, but Karu, and I am here to protect my shop. So, what happened is that we have some Hausa men that are selling drugs, and this has been going on for years. To the extent that they do it for everyone to see.

“So on that particular day, one Gbagyi guy was just passing, when they were trying to sell drugs and he started looking at them. They sighted him, and started beating him asking him why he was watching them”.

The trader disclosed that the native had escaped and approached his tribes, and that had escalated the situation.

“They (Hausa) destroyed more than 50 cars packed here (Business area). People died, and one Hausa guy caught one guy (Gbagyi) and threw him inside the fire.,” he added.

A resident, Sunday Akpan told journalists at the scene that the situation had crippled businesses in the area as many had locked their shops to avoid a raid.

Locked shops in the third avenue area of Gwarinpa

“It has been back and forth between the Gbagyis and Hausas, and some persons have been killed. Some people experience stray bullets. I saw somebody’s leg completely removed.

“And this is rather unfortunate because this night we do not know how people are going to sleep successfully. We hear from a reliable source that they are planning to come this night. So, we are all just walking about in fear.

“We need the government’s attention, to station the military here because the police are not taking action. We notice they are taking sides and taking bribes from the boys selling drugs.

“When they came to attack today (Monday), the police were stationed there (at the scene) and were looking at them (both groups) terrorising people until the Army stepped in. That was when the police started giving a signal for them (Hausas) to run away.

Another resident, Emmanuel Egbe, also called on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to intervene and expunge those peddling illicit drugs in the area.

Emmanuel Egbe, a resident of Gwarinpa

He said, “We have been experiencing this for two days now. Our houses are here, and we cannot walk on this road because of those boys that are selling drugs.

“The police are collecting bribes from them and as the crisis started, the police could not do anything. We need the government, Military and DSS and the NDLEA to come to help us here, if not we won’t be able to sleep here”.

Police, Traditional Rulers Meet

The FCT police command in a bid to restore peace met with the Traditional Rulers of both the Hausa and Gbagyi communities on Monday.

The Acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Ahmed Musa met with them at his office to deliberate on possible collaborations necessary to keep the youths in check and oust trouble makers in the area.

DCP Musa charged the elders to “consistently encourage the youths to imbibe peace and pursue grievances through the legally approved channels rather than taking laws into their hands”.

The police also confirmed an earlier report by THE WHISTLER, on the number of casualties.

“The fracas between the two groups which caused the grievous wounding of two (2) youths who were conveyed to the hospital where one was eventually declared dead after attempts to attend to his wounds failed, led to the arrest of one suspect who is currently assisting the Police in their investigations to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the affray,” the police said.

The police also assured residents of an intensified surveillance patrol in the area while urging them to go about their lawful businesses and report all suspicious activities, and persons to the command via its emergency lines.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER after the meeting, one of the Gbagyi chieftains who did not want to be identified assured residents of peace.

“The meeting went very well, and there will be no more clash,” he said.

Efforts to speak to the representative of the Hausa group, however, failed.

NDLEA Reacts

Meanwhile, the NDLEA confirmed the allegation of illicit drug activities in the area.

The agency also confirmed it was aware of the crisis that occurred in the third avenue area of the estate, noting that the agency was covertly on top of the situation.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said the area is constantly under surveillance by its operatives.

“That Gwarinpa is a place our men have continued to raid every fourth night. We also got an intelligence today (Monday), suggesting the same thing. So, it is a situation that the appropriate department of the agency is currently looking at,” he said.

The fresh incident is one out of the many communal/ethnic crisis that have been recorded in the Gwarinpa axis.

THE WHISTLER had reported that two people were critically injured from bullet wounds; three were confirmed to have sustained mild lacerations; two had fire burn, one of which was critical and transferred to the National Hospital.

As of press time, normalcy has been restored to the area, but traders and residents say staying awake is the only way to feel safe in the meantime.