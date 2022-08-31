‘They’re APC’s Malignant Problem’- Enugu Party Chieftain Slams Gbazuagu, Nnamani, Onyeama

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Chief Ebubeagu Okafor, Wednesday, described moves by some state bigwigs of the party to remove Barr Ugochukwu Agballa as the state party chairman as unfortunate.

Ebubeagu, who spoke during Enugu’s DreamFM political programme monitored by our correspondent, described Chief Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu, former Senate president Ken Nnamani, and the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, whom he accused of being behind the moves, as ‘malignant problems of APC in Enugu State’.

He said a majority of those who claim to be APC leaders in the state never attended the party’s meetings in their wards.

He said it was such actions of theirs that has made APC unable to win a single election in the state. He recalled that ‘in 2019, the same bigwigs shared the money meant for prosecuting elections in the name of negotiating 25 percent votes with the Peoples Democratic Party’.

He said contrary to the purported suspension of Barr Agballa at his electoral ward in Udi, ‘Barr Agballa remains a fully registered member there. He described him as ‘a grassroots mobiliser’.

THE WHISTLER reports that Chief Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu had in a petition to the Abdullahi Adamu-led national working committee (NWC) of APC demanded the removal of Barr Agballa as the state chairman aimed at repositioning the party ahead of the 2023 polls.

Gbazuagu, alongside Chief Ken Nnamani, and the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, led the team seeking the removal of Agballa.

They had told APC’s NWC to save the party in Enugu from collapse by removing Agballah from office.

According to them, “The party is imploding and on the brink of collapse. It is in no position, as things stand, to be competitive in the general elections.

“The leaders now believe that a radical solution is required to save the state chapter of APC from total collapse and disgrace.”

Barr Agballa also responded to the call for his removal. He said, “The truth is that we, the state executive members, asked all leaders and stakeholders to relocate from Abuja and go strengthen their wards. None of them accepted.

“They want me to be holding meetings with them in Abuja. Unfortunately, I have relocated to wards and have visited almost 180 wards as of today.”