‘They’re Paying N15,000 Per Vote’ — Soludo Exposes Alleged Vote-Buying In Nnewi South

Candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Governor Chukwuma Soludo, has accused an opponent of paying voters N15,000 to buy their votes in the Nnewi South Local Government Area.

The governor, who failed to mention names, acknowledged reports of vote buying in many polling units.

“The only concerns we have received are one or two places, particularly in Nnewi South, where we have massive vote buying.

“Some people are being paid… a candidate, particularly from the LGA … He seems to be desperate to win the LGA, so he has been sharing 15,000.

“Even if they share N100,000, never mind, let the people just vote. Count the vote,” Soludo said.

The governor further expressed confidence in the electoral process and his eventual victory in the election.

More details to follow…