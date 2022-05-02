Thief Electrocuted Inside Abia Church

The Police in Abia on Sunday confirmed the electrocution of a suspected thief popularly called “Bouncer” in Aba while stealing from a church.

The Abia Command Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the report in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said the “area-boy” popularly known as “Bouncer” was allegedly electrocuted while trying to steal a church’s electrical appliances and other equipment in Aba.

Ogbonna said that although the Police did not yet have his real name, his corpse had been deposited in a mortuary.

NAN learnt from worshippers that the incident happened at St Luke’s Anglican Church, Agbarevo Street, off Omuma Road, in Eziukwu-Asa-Okpuaja in Aba South Local Government Area on Saturday midnight.

A worker in the church who pleaded anonymity, said they had recorded several robbery incidents in the church premises with no one ever caught to account for several missing items in the past.

However, he said that concerning the incident of April 30, “Bouncer’s voice was heard shouting ‘Oh Jesus’ inside the Church premises about midnight on Saturday.”

He said after the shout, they discovered the corpse of the street urchin early on Sunday morning, confirming suspicions that the thief lived around the church.

He alleged that the deceased had jumped into the church premises through the rear fence, dismantled other equipment, cutting wires when power was restored, leading to his electrocution.